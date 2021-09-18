Anupam Kher To Be Conferred With Honorary Doctorate By Hindu University Of America

Anupam Kher will be conferred with the Honorary Doctorate in Hindu Studies by The Hindu University of America on September 18, 2021, Saturday. The university is in Manhattan, New York and is a Non-Profit Public Charitable Education Institute, which is recognised as an online university. The veteran actor will be the first recipient of the Honorary Doctorate award from the university.

Anupam Kher accepted the invitation sent by the university and mentioned that it was an 'honour' for him to be the first recipient of the award. "It is an honour to be the first recipient of the Honorary Doctorate award from the Hindu University of America. I believe, through Hinduism, we can learn and understand the importance of harmony and acceptance. I wish to promote the same message of peace even further with the Doctorate," he said.

Ved Nanda, Chair Board of Trustees spoke about the actor and said that the university was privileged to present the inaugural Honorary Doctorate degree to Kher. "The Hindu University of America is privileged to confer its inaugural Honorary Doctoral degree on Padma Bhushan Sri Anupam Kher. Anupam Kher Ji, we indeed are honoured that you have graciously consented to accept the historic award of the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Hindu Studies from HUA. You are a constant source of inspiration to us all, and we express our deep appreciation for your monumental contributions," he said.

The actor has made a name for himself in the film industry and has also been awarded two National Film Awards, an IIFA Award and was also nominated for the British Academy Film Awards. He also has a record of winning eight consecutive Filmfare Awards for his outstanding work. The actor had also been honoured with the Padma Shri Award in 2014 and was also presented with the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his outstanding work in cinema.

Anupam Kher’s show, Zindagi Ka Safar has been receiving heaps of love from fans. He took to his Instagram account on Friday and shared a glimpse of the city of Nashville with his followers. In his caption, he asked his fans to come out and celebrate life. He wrote, "Let’s celebrate life together!! We will have fun!! 🤓😍😎" Through the hashtags in the caption, the actor revealed that this will be the last show of Zindagi Ka Safar as it was a limited tour. According to earlier posts by the actor, his show will consist of him sharing stories from the sets of his iconic films, narrating a few dialogues, making the audience sing along with him and more more.

Image: PTI

(With Inputs from ANI)