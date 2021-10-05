Actor-author Anupam Kher, who is known to spread positivity on social media with his motivational posts, recently informed fans about visiting the famous Pashupatinath temple. The actor who reached Kathmandu a couple of days back to commence shooting for his next film Uunchai, visited the temple to ‘pray for good health and peace'. While the shooting of the film started on October 4, the actor seems to have taken some time off and visited the temple to seek blessings.

The actor captioned the video as - "Prayed at the ancient temple of #Pashupatinath Ji in #Kathmandu, Nepal on behalf of everybody. Prayed for good health and peace. This Lord Shiva temple was built in the 5th century!! Millions of devotees from all over the world come to pray here! Felt blessed. Jai Bholenath!!".

Anupam Kher visits Pashupatinath Temple to seek blessings ahead of shooting

In the video, he also spoke about how he had "prayed for everybody and for everybody's peace, good health and prosperity". He also revealed how good he felt to have visited these holy Hindu places and pay his respects to the divine. He ended the video by saying, "aur aapki taraf se bhi maine, sabki taraf se pooja ki aur bohot acha laga" (I prayed on behalf of everybody. It felt good) while giving a full view of the location.

Earlier, the actor had shared pictures from Uunchai’s muhurat ceremony where the director Sooraj Barjatya was seen holding the clapperboard while posing for the camera. While captioning the post, Anupam wrote, “Pashupatinath temple. Prayed at the ancient temple of #Pashupatinath Ji in #Kathmandu, Nepal on behalf of everybody. Prayed for good health and peace. This Lord Shiva temple was built in the 5th century!! Millions of devotees from all over the world come to pray here! Felt blessed. Jai Bholenath! #Shiva".

Apart from Anupam Kher, the upcoming film will also feature Boman Irani in a key role. As per media reports, the movie will star legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, marking the first-time collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya. Among the other members of the cast include Danny Dengongpa. Reportedly, the story will revolve around a theme of friendship around the four characters. Parineeti Chopra and veteran actors Neena Gupta and Sarika are set to be the female leads of the movie. They were even tagged in Anupam Kher’s post on Instagram.

IMAGE: Instagram/@AnupamKher