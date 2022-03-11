The heartwrenching story of Kashmiri Pandits, who were the victim of the 1990 genocide, was recently showcased in the latest film The Kashmir Files. The movie stars many National Award-winning actors and depicts the heartbreaking moments of Kashmiri Pandits. While the film recently hit the theatres, Anupam Kher urged his fans to watch the film. He also explained how he did not act in the film as the movie is the true story of Kashmiri Pandits.

Taking to his social media handles, Anupam Kher recently shared a video in which he talked about the Kashmiri Pandit genocide of 1990. The actor revealed he has completed 522 films throughout his career. He mentioned he acts in films and make people laugh and cry with his roles. However, he did not act in the latest film The Kashmir Files as it is not a film with mere dialogues. Anupam Kher then talked about the 1990 massacre in which lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits lost their lives and homes. He quipped how the entire country was unaware of the same as media did not report it and nobody fought for them. He further mentioned how to date, the issue has not been investigated. The actor added, "Kashmir Files is more than a film," as it narrates the story of Kashmiri Pandits to the entire country.

Anupam Kher himself is a Kashmiri Pandit and plays the role of an old man with dementia in the movie. The actor's character's name is after his late father Pushkar Nath. Talking about his role in the film, the actor said, "I am not Anupam Kher. I am Pushkar Nath and am eager to reach out to all of you." "Please meet me in The Kashmir Files," he added. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Today, I’ve ceased to be a mere actor. I’m the voice and the face of those lakhs of Hindus who endured a genocide in Kashmir. And ‘Kashmir Files’ is my testimony. The truth about how we were murdered, raped, dispossessed, expelled and hidden from the public view, through blatant denials and distortions.Not anymore!"

More about The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is helmed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film stars National Award winners Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and Prakash Belavdi. The movie also features Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar and more.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher