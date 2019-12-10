Anupam Kher Starstruck On Meeting Music Legend Sting, Says 'kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'

Anupam Kher has been actively posting updates on the events that he is a part of through his Instagram account. The actor who is in America for his upcoming project with NBC, posted a series of photos and videos of his evening at a musical concert for the Rain Forest Fund dedicated to the preservation of the rainforests by defending the rights of the indigenous people living there. From among the list of artists lined up for the concert, Anupam Kher had a special connection with the global icon and music legend Gordon Matthew Sumner, whom we know as Sting.

Kher took to Instagram to post many photos with the Desert Rose hitmaker as his captions for each of these posts revealed the true fanboy in him. While he lauded Sting by claiming that his songs are a part of our psyche, Anupam Kher also revealed that he gifted a rudraksha mala (a string of prayer beads) to Sting. The rudraksh mala can be seen on Sting's hand in the photos.

For the greater good

The 30th Rain Forest Fund concert had been titled We Will Be Together with Sting as one of the main contributors to this cause. The said concert had been hosted by the Ironman actor Robert Downey Jr. and featured a list of prominent musicians from the industry like Ricky Martin, Shaggy, Bruce Springsteen among others. Anupam Kher was dressed in a black Indian ensemble along with a colorful scarf.

