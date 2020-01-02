Woman Alleges Singer Anuradha Paudwal To Be Her Biological Mother, Demands Rs 50 Crore

Karma Modex, a woman living in Thiruvananthapuram has claimed that Anuradha Paudwal is her biological mother. The 45-year-old woman has gone so far as to file a case in the district family court. She filed the case demanding the singer to pay her a sum of ₹50 crores as compensation, as the singer denied her livelihood which was hers by birth.

Kerala woman claims singer Anuradha Paudwal is her biological mother; files case and demands Rs 50 crore

Modex has claimed that her foster father Ponnachan revealed this long-kept secret to her before he passed away. The lady claimed that the singer gave her up when she was just four days old, to focus on her singing career. Anuradha has sung many hit Bollywood songs in her career and this claim comes as a surprise to the singer.

Modex has gone on further with the claim by explaining that her foster mother Agnes, who suffers from Alzheimer’s was unaware of her husband’s secret. According to a news portal, Modex made several attempts to contact the singer but failed each and every time. Hence the lady has now resorted to filing a formal complaint.

The singer has been asked to be present in person by the court on January 27. Modex herself is a mother of three children, and besides the ₹50 crore amount she has also demanded a few other things. Modex has demanded the right of a percentage on any sale of the assets belonging to Anuradha’s husband. Modex has also claimed that she will seek the help of a DNA test in case her financial demands are not met by Anuradha and her husband.

Anuradha Paudwal was a renowned singer who was praised for her work in films. Her singing talent won her several accolades and praise in the film fraternity of India. She is known for giving her voice to chartbusters like Mujhe Neend Na Aaye in Dil, Nazar Ke Saamne for Aashiqui, and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga for the film Beta, among others. Paudwal is also known for lending her voice to numerous bhajans and religious songs.

