Indian Idol 11 Witnessed Legends Kumar Sanu And Anuradha Paudwal First Time On Indian TV

In the last episode of Indian Idol 11 on December 7, 2019, Himesh Reshammiya replaced judge Anu Malik on the show. The episode was a special one dedicated to the veteran singer Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal. Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal appeared as special guests for the episode. All the participating contestants sang the duo’s popular songs from the 90s.

All performances by Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal on Indian Idol 11:

The popular duo from the nineties sang their legendary songs like Dheere Dheere Mere Zindagi Me Aana. The popular song Tumhe Apna Bana Ne Ki starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt from the film Sadak was also sung by Sanu and Paudwal. The audience and contestants could not get enough of the melodious voices of the two. They also sang their hit song Maine Pyaar Tumhi Se Kiya Hai from the film Phool Aur Kaante which starred Ajay Devgn back in the 90s. Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal left the audience amazed with their performances in Indian Idol 11.

Indian Idol 11 has been airing on Sony Entertainment Television since 2004. The singing reality show has started its season 11 with 15 contestants who will compete for the title. Indian Idol 11 started airing from October 12, 2019. After auditioning thousands of participants, the judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Anu Malik presented the top 15 contestants. The show telecasts on Saturdays and Sundays at 8.30 pm on Sony channel.

