Pankaj Tripathi Will Not Do More Than 4 Films A Year, Reveals Reason Behind His Decision

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has seen a steady but sturdy rise to fame with his versatile acting skills and powerful screen presence. With he Tripathi is currently working on a sizeable lineup of projects. He recently commented on the need for striking a work-life balance. The actor also gave an estimate of the maximum number of films he plans on doing in a year.

Pankaj Tripathi currently has 8 upcoming projects.

These projects are the third season of Mirzapur, OMG2, Fukrey 3, Murder Mubarak, Kadak Singh, Gulkund Tales, Father and Metro... In Dino.

Tripathi is currently working on Main Atal Hoon in which he plays the titular character of three-time Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Pankaj Tripathi on taking up a limited number of yearly projects

Fans of Pankaj Tripathi were concerned about him missing in action during the inital months of this year. Thankfully, the actor quickly put their concerns to rest with the array of releases he has lined up for the rest of the year. However, Tripathi has admitted that he is lacking work-life balance because of the overwhelming number of projects that he is currently working on. Thus, the actor will now be restricting himself to "four film projects a year".

The actor further shared that he will be wrapping up Main Atal Hoon on July 7 and will be present on the sets of Stree 2 within the next two days. Quipping that he is essentially shooting "360 days a year", the actor rues how he is not, in fact, such a busy body in his personal life. Tripathi reflected that one's acting talent is much like a pot of earnings, which needs to be refilled periodically - and this requires time off from work to collect other life-experiences.

Pankaj Tripathi aspires to work-life balance

Tripathi also opened up about what he plans on doing when he has more time off from work. He expressed the desire to spend time with his family. he also shared that he would like to spend time farming, when he gets the opportunity.