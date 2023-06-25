Sara Ali Khan Visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple In Saree, Sports Tilak | WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Amid promotions, the actress made visits to several holy locations. Now, after the release of her film, Sara was spotted at the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. A video of the actress from the temple is going viral.

3 things you need to know

Sara Ali Khan worked with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

The two offered prayers at temples in Ujjain, Lucknow and Mumbai during the promotions.

The actress is known to be a spiritual person, who often visits temples and shrines.

Sara Ali Khan at Mahakaleshwar temple

In the viral video, Sara can be seen dressed in a pink saree with vermillion on her forehead. She interacted with the priests in the clip as she offered her prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple. This is not Sara’s first visit to the temple. Earlier in May, the actress came to the holy place with her co-star Vicky Kaushal.

#WATCH | Actor Sara Ali Khan offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, today pic.twitter.com/IwFhunIsTO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 24, 2023

Sara Ali Khan trolled for visiting temples

Sara was also trolled for her visits to temples as she herself belongs to the Islamic faith. Sara Ali Khan, who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan with his first wife Amrita Singh, reacted to the criticism. In an interview, she said, "I work for people, for you." Moving on to the topic of her personal beliefs, she asserted how those were completely personal and that she would not entertain any criticism over it.

She said, "I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place...I believe in energy." On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Kannan Iyer’s Ae Watan Mere Watan. She also has Murder Mubarak and Metro...In Dino in her kitty.