Anurag Kashyap Finds Support From B'wood After Payal Ghosh's Sexual Assault Allegation

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused by actor Payal Ghosh of sexual harassment on Sunday said the claim is "baseless" and found support in his industry friends, including Sayani Gupta, Gulshan Devaiah, Swara Bhasker, Anjana Sukhani, lyricist Garima, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and many more.

On Saturday, Ghosh took to Twitter and wrote that the "Gangs of Wasseypur" director was sexually inappropriate towards her, a claim he has dismissed. The 30-year-old actor tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against Kashyap. "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Please help!" Ghosh wrote.

In a video released to ABN Telugu, Ghosh claimed that the incident happened in 2014-2015. The actor, who made her Hindi debut with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", also claimed that Kashyap told her that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with. Dismissing the allegations, Kashyap called Ghosh's claim an attempt to "silence" him.

Anurag Kashyap took to his Twitter handle and wrote that it had taken some people "such a long time" to "shut me up". "(But) while shutting me up, you lied so much that you dragged other women also in it. Please maintain some dignity madam. All I will say is that all your allegations are baseless," Kashyap, 48, tweeted. "Any lover or all those female actors with whom I've worked or the team of all those girls and women that have been working with me or all those women I've met in private or in public. I neither behaved like this nor do I tolerate such a behaviour at any cost. Rest we will see what happens," he added.

CELEBS COME OUT IN SUPPORT OF KASHYAP

My Unconditional support for #MeToo movement.

My Unconditional love & respect to @anuragkashyap72 ✊

who has done more for outsiders than all the ones fussing about nepotism put together.

I “don’t believe” the allegations made against him.

May the truth prevail, in God we trust. — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) September 20, 2020

There is no way he would misbehave or harrass women ...no way @anuragkashyap72 — anjana sukhani (@anjanasukhani) September 20, 2020

If you are a woman who wants to work in the film industry, there is no safer place than an @anuragkashyap72 team. — Penumbra (@GarimaObrah) September 20, 2020

And if you are a woman who used to be his friend, there is no way your bitterness can malign this movement and this man's reputation. — Penumbra (@GarimaObrah) September 20, 2020

अबे यार, #MeToo जैसे ज़रूरी movement को तो छोड़ दो!!

बाक़ी तो सब बर्बाद कर ही दिया है!! — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) September 20, 2020

All sexual violence is unacceptable & allegations shud be probed as per due process of law. Hard though to take the outrage of Kathua-child-gangrape-defenders & Sengar & Chinmayanand defenders seriously. Clear u don't care abt sexual violence only weaponising it for ur own agenda — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 20, 2020

Worst of human kind seen in the last few months:



1. Appropriating someone's death for personal vendetta.



2. Appropriating one of the most important movements for political vendetta.#MeToo #IStandwithAnuragKashyap @anuragkashyap72 — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) September 20, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

