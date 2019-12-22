Anurag Kashyap's Followers Down: Saqib Saleem Calls It 'jhol', Motwane Questions Twitter

Is there something amiss with Anurag Kashyap’s number of followers on Twitter reducing? While the filmmaker asked the microblogging platform about it, some celebrities have been wondering how they ‘unfollowed’ him in the first place. After Kaminey actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anurag Kashyap’s former business partner Vikramditya Motwane claimed that he was always following the Black Friday director, when he realised he had ‘unfollowed’ Anurag. Meanwhile, Saqib Saleem termed it as ‘jhol’ (mischief) as Twitter users too pointed out that they never realised when they unfollowed Anurag Kashyap.

Udaan director Vikramditya Motwane took to Twitter on Sunday and posted a screenshot of Anurag Kashyap’s profile to show that he was not following his ex-partner of the now-defunct Phantom production house. He wrote, “I was following @anuragkashyap72 till yesterday. What’s going on @TwitterIndia?”

Here’s the post

Saqib Saleem, brother of Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur actor, Huma Qureshi, too had reacted earlier when one user, while replying to another, had spoken about having to refollow Anurag Kashyap. He had then responded, ‘Twitter par jhol’. Previously, Chandan Roy Sanyal had tweeted, “oh i just saw i have unfollowed him. or twitter took me off his list,”He also added, “added @anuragkashyap72 sahab again! Twitter unfollowed me.”





Anurag Kashyap had shared a screenshot of his profile and written, “And @TwitterIndia has drastically reduced my followers ..” (sic) on Saturday. The number of followers has increased by over 2 lakh since then. From 76.3 K followers at 2.30 PM on Saturday to 297.7 K at the time of publishing this story.

