Randy Orton Slams AJ Styles And The O.C. On Twitter After WWE RAW

Even though Randy Orton won the main event on WWE RAW, the night belonged to The O.C. They punished both Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders. After the show, Karl Anderson took to Twitter and praised his team for the incredible performance. Within a few hours, AJ Styles replied to the tweet saying that this how every Monday night RAW should end. Randy Orton got hurt by The Phenomenal One’s comment and tweeted a GIF of him delivering an RKO to him.

Couldn’t have said it better myself, Karl. THIS is what mother-lovin Monday night #Raw should look like. Every. Week. https://t.co/cTiPAvKhXX — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) December 17, 2019

Yeah you looked great in the main event of #Raw... https://t.co/aHMtJCx2Cd pic.twitter.com/x8Emr4OdKL — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 17, 2019

WWE: Randy Orton vs AJ Styles

Randy Orton started the match with a bang but was stopped by AJ Styles who kept on targeting his opponent’s left knee. After getting punished by Styles, The Viper fought back and delivered a nasty uppercut. Orton tried to pin Styles, but The Phenomenal One kicked out. Once again, he targeted Orton’s knee. An explosive power slam by Orton allowed him to take control again. Orton tried to deliver a superplex, but AJ Styles escaped and started punishing the third generation superstar. Styles capitalized with a moonsault for a near-fall.

The apex predator recovered soon enough and delivered the DDT. Randy Orton then tried to deliver an RKO, but Styles countered. Styles then tried to deliver a Calf Crusher, but The Viper escaped. Frustrated, Styles tried to deliver a Phenomenal Forearm, but Randy Orton caught him mid-air and delivered an RKO for the win. After the match, The O.C. came in and started brutalising Randy Orton with the help of AJ Styles. The Viking Raiders came for Orton’s help, but The O.C. powered through and punished them too.

