Ancient Chewing Gum Helps Scientists Rebuild Consumer's Look; Twitter Feels She Was Indian

The Univerity of Copenhagen's researchers in Denmark successfully extracted a complete human genome from a 5,700-year-old type of chewing gum which allowed them to recreate an image of its user and to find clues of her dietary habits. On the basis of their research, the researchers concluded that the chewing gum was made from birch pitch and was chewed by a woman.

Also Read | 'Chewing Gum' Of 5,700-year Old Helps Recreate Image Of Its Consumer

The information revealed by the researchers was only she probably had dark skin, dark hair and blue eyes and following the artistic reconstruction of her image, she has been named Lola. As soon as the image was tweeted by a news channel, Twitterati was quick to give their opinion about the image. Multiple people drew comparisons of the girl in the image calling her an Indian girl. Not just her nationality but multiple people also started speculating her religion wherein some called her a South Indian while some called her Punjabi.

Apart from this, there were also a few who felt that the girl in the image looked like the singing sensation Ranu Mondal who recently went viral and also was signed by Himesh Reshammiya for her upcoming film's compositions. A lot of people also did not hold back from passing derogatory remarks on the girl's appearance. Check out the tweets here.

Also Read | 5,700-year-old "chewing Gum" Found In Denmark, Holds Key To Lives Of Ancient People

Check out Twitterati's reaction to the image below:

She definitely looks like an Indian. — சிம்பா🐈 (@__init__ram) December 19, 2019

Looks purely like a South Indian woman except the eyes. — Lusu Paya (@lusu_paya) December 19, 2019

Looks like Punjabi. — Makodi Pehalwan (@MakodiPehalwan) December 19, 2019

Also Read | 'Cats' Gets A Thumbs Up From Twitterati, Is Hailed As Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'best Work'

She doesn't even remotely look like an European she is probably South Asian ! — Santhosh (@Iam_santy) December 19, 2019

Looks like Rani Mondal — Sachin Joshi⏺️🇮🇳 (@IndiaAndMe07) December 20, 2019

Also Read | Microsoft Edge Browser's New, Upcoming Logo Has Twitterati Talking