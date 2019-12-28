Anurag Kashyap Adds Cryptic & Serious Twist To Amitabh Bachchan's Joke About The New Year

Anurag Kashyap took veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's joke about the end of the current year a step further by giving a serious twist with political overtones. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account earlier on Saturday and posted his thoughts about the year-end stating that there's not much of a difference between '19 and '20 now. Dev D director Anurag Kashyap replied back to the veteran with a sense of determination stating that there will have been a big difference between the years 2019 and 2020.

Take a look at his tweet:

इस बार फ़र्क़ उन्नीस बीस का नहीं है सर, इस बार फ़र्क़ बहुत बड़ा है । फ़िलहाल आप कृपया अपनी सेहत का ख़याल रखें ।अपने हिस्से का आपने ७० के दशक में ही कर दिया था , तबसे अपने अंदर का बच्चन हम अपने अंदर ले के घूम रहें हैं । इस बार सामने गब्बर हो या LION या फिर शाकाल ....हम भी देखेंगे https://t.co/Iv0h3hPrJI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 27, 2019

(This time the difference is not just of nineteen and twenty, Sir, this time there's a big difference. For the time being, please take care of your health. You had done your part in the 70s, and since then we've been wandering around with the 'Bachchan' within us. This time, be it Gabbar or Lion or Shakal, we shall also see.)

Anurag Kashyap replied back to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's tweet by kindly suggesting that the 77-year-old megastar must now take good care of his health. Kashyap went on to add that Bachchan, who had been touted as the revolutionary 'Angry Young Man' in his youth, has already made a big contribution to Indian cinema in the 1970s, and that since then, the inspirational 'anger' has been living on through his fans.

Referring to some of the iconic villains of the earlier Indian movies in which Bachchan had acted, Anurag Kashyap stated that in the upcoming decade, his fans will tackle all kinds of adversities. Even though Anurag Kashyap's tweet is seemingly addressed to the Bollywood megastar, the implicit undertones make his point obvious in relation to his involvement with the current national political atmosphere.

What's next for Anurag Kashyap?

On the professional front, Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of the Indian horror anthology Ghost Stories on Netflix as he is one of the four directors who have contributed their short film segments. Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Pavail Gulati will feature in the segment directed by Anurag Kashyap as the movie will be available for viewing on the digital platform at midnight on January 1,2020. He took to Instagram to announce the beginning of the shoot for Ghost Stories earlier this year.

Take a look:

