Amitabh Bachchan's Wordplay About 2019 & 2020 Not Being Very Different Is Unmissable

Amitabh Bachchan seemed to be in a whimsical mood on Saturday morning as he took to his social media to share his views on the impending year-end. He posted a funny thought about how there are only a few days left for the year to end. Amitabh Bachchan's year-end tweet was a funny one as the veteran actor claimed that it won't be a big change as there's only a difference of 'unnees-bees' (19-20).

Take a look at his tweet:

T 3592 - नया साल आने में बस कुछ ही दिन बाक़ी हैं ; ज़्यादा परेशान होने की बात नहीं है , बस .... 19-20 ( उन्नीस बीस ) का ही फ़र्क़ है 🤣🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2019

'Unnees-bees ka fark' translates to 'a difference of 19 & 20' and can be seen in the tweet as a popular Hindi language idiom which means that there's not much of a difference. The Cheeni Kum actor feels that there's nothing to worry about as the year '19 changes to '20 in the next few days because there will not be much difference between the two. Amitabh Bachchan had been down with fever earlier this week due to which he could not attend the National Awards conferring ceremony at New Delhi on Monday.

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

The Bollywood megastar is, however, all set to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Sunday, December 29, 2019. The award, named after the father of Indian cinema Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, was instituted in 1969, the year Bachchan made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Saat Hindustani. Considered the highest honor for an artist in Indian cinema, the award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10,00,000. Amitabh Bachchan is scheduled to feature in many films in the upcoming year. His film Gulaabo Sitabo will release on February 28, Chehre on April 24 and Brahmastra by the end of the year.

