Anurag Kashyap Gives Hilarious Reply To Troll Who Said, 'You'll Only Work In Nautanki Now'

Since celebrities are at the receiving end of trolls even for harmless posts, one can only imagine what how furious the trolls can get when they take sides in a controversial political topic. Anurag Kashyap, who has never shied away from expressing his strong opinions against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, frequently faces intense online criticism. Amid his criticism of the government introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act, one troll told the filmmaker that any movie he’d now make would see such disastrous consequences that he’d have no option but to work in ‘Nautanki’ (a form of theatre). The Black Friday director, however, hit back with a hilarious reply, that filmmaking was not the only thing he knew, he could always make Pakoras (a snack).

A troll on Saturday wrote to Anurag Kashyap, “तू अगली फिल्म तो निकाल चिच्चा, तेरा और तेरी फिल्मों का वो हश्र होगा कि बाक़ी की बची ज़िन्दगी तू बस नौटंकी में ही काम करेगा।” (You release your next film, it will be such a disaster that all your life you will only work in Nautanki). The troll’s statement was in response to the filmmaker calling the PM a ‘Nautanki’ over the introduction of the CAA and the subsequent protests over it. The Akira actor replied, “फ़िल्म बनाना इकलौता काम नहीं है दुनिया में। हमें पकौड़े तलना भी आता है।” (Making a film is not the only job in the world. I also know to make Pakoras)

Here's the post

His comment seemed to refer to a statement PM Modi had made last year. On the issue of unemployment, the Prime Minister had said that selling pakoras was also employment. The comment was then slammed by the opposition.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap recently rejoined Twitter after quitting the medium in August. He had left the microblogging platform over the trolling he was receiving for speaking against the government. On December 16, he stated that he rejoined to express his objection to the CAA.

