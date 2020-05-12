Anusha Dandekar Or Ananya Panday: Who Styled The Pink Bodycon Dress Better?

Bodycon dresses are becoming popular and the trend is here to stay. This item of clothing will never go out of style. Often, several actresses have rocked the bodycon suits quite stylishly. For the uninitiated, a bodycon dress is a close-fitting item of clothing. It instead hugs you like a glove and wraps around you. These are designed to trace your silhouette. Bodycon dresses are becoming every woman's wardrobe staple.

Anusha Dandekar and Ananya Panday are two celebrities who are popular for their incredible sense of style. Often they have rocked the bodycon dress. These divas often serve their most alluring looks on their Instagram and inspire their several million followers. Take a look below and see who styled the pink bodycon dress better.

Anusha Dandekar

In the above photo, Anusha is seen in a pink bodycon dress. The model looks stylish and playful in the pink-coloured outfit. Anusha knows how to style her look and also accessorises her look well. When it comes to throwing a pose, Anusha nails it. The actor also wrote that she took a pic of the laptop screen. She addressed the arrow on the screen before anyone else did.

The actor’s style is exceptional and she often inspires her followers with it. Anusha Dandekar is a type of model who would still nail every look, even after having a large pizza with two colas all by herself, as she said in the caption. The diva looks incredibly stylish in the pink bodycon dress.

Ananya Panday

In the above photo, Ananya Panday is serving looks in the pink bodycon dress. The trendsetting diva, who is new in the film industry, has quickly made her mark. Ananya’s sharp looks and alluring style have made her incredibly popular. The actor is always at the top of her style game.

She has also accessorized her look with hoop earrings. The actor posted this photo of herself in a candy pink bodycon dress on this new year. She certainly looks playful and stylish in the photos.

