Ananya Panday Gets Candid About Working With Deepika Padukone; Says 'It Is Surreal'

Ever since Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, the actor has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses. The actor also picked up her Filmfare Award in the best debutant category. Recently, Ananya Panday shared her experience of working with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's upcoming film that will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi along with these divas.

Ananya's experience with Deepika

Talking to a news portal, the Student Of The Year 2 actor revealed that working with Deepika is a surreal feeling. She further added that while working with Deepika, it does not feel like she is a star overpowering the newbie. Praising Deepika, Ananya said that she is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside. The 21-year-old actor said that the Padmaavat actor was more like a friend on the sets.

In further conversation, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also talked about the Kapoor & Sons director, Shakun Batra. Expressing her excitement for working with Shakun, she said that she will sit as a student and absorb as much as she can. Interestingly, she also revealed that she gave her nod to the film as soon as he heard Shakun’s name.

It was not the first time when Ananya opened up about her equation with Deepika. A few months back, during a media interaction, she labelled her relationship with the actor as ‘interesting’ and ‘fun’. Adding to the same, Ananya remarked that even though Deepika is a huge star in India, the latter’s down to earth attitude amazes her.

Details of the film

Talking about the film, it will be bankrolled under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is expected to release in February 2021. The intriguing relationship-drama will unfold the lives of three characters and how they find themselves in a morally ambiguous zone.

