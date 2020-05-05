Karan Kundrra And Anusha Dandekar Go On Virtual Date Amid Breakup Rumours

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar have been together for quite some time now, but a while ago there were some rumours regarding their breakup. These rumours have been put to rest now as the couple have come together, virtually, and have given tips to all the couples out there who cannot meet due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar go on a virtual date

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar are not living together at the moment, thus making it impossible for them to meet amidst this coronavirus lockdown. But this has not been an issue for the couple. The two seem to enjoy each other’s company through virtual dates. The couple has been making breakfast together via FaceTime and is also indulging in exercises together. They also watch movies together giving several couple goals to their fans.

The couple is not stepping out of the house to meet each other. Instead, the two are following government rules and regulations and are trying to flatten the curve through their actions. Dandekar took to her social media handle and posted a video of their virtual date where she had made pancakes for breakfast. Kundrra, on the other hand, made a proper breakfast and still felt that he would do anything to switch the dish with his girlfriend.

The two were then seen doing planks to stay fit and Kundrra was asking Dandekar to play his favourite music. He also told her that after the lockdown gets over he is going to fill her iPod, her cell phone, and even her car with Punjabi songs. The two then changed their outfits and Kundrra was wearing an off-white shirt which was Dandekar’s favourite. Here is the video:

