Anusha Dandekar’s Throwback Pic With Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra Is Unmissable

Anusha Dandekar has successfully managed to garner 1.3 million followers on Instagram. The supermodel started her career as an MTV host and VJ. Currently, Anusha Dandekar is busy working on her clothing brand, Man Up Woman Up, in collaboration with Karan Kundrra.

Anusha Dandekar is truly a social butterfly and has many friends in Bollywood. The following Instagram post is a throwback post of Anusha with Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Check out her Instagram.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar & Hina Khan's Outfit Choice Inspired By Deepika Padukone? See Pics

In this Instagram post, Anusha Dandekar is spotted taking an adorable selfie with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The picture is from the sets of Coke Studio. The music show aired on MTV and streams on VOOT. Anusha Dandekar captioned the Instagram post as #Mufie #Music + #Selfie #CokeStudio #MtvIndia! With these two lovelies... @aliaabhatt #SidharthMalhotra 💖 in a @officialharshharsh gorgeous gown! 💋 . Here, Anusha stunned in a red embroidery studded gown designed by Harsh Harsh. Take a look at Anusha Dandekar's photo with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar and Shibani Dandekar show how to slay in runway outfits, see pics

Anusha Dandekar's pictures with other Bollywood personalities:

Also Read | Flashback Friday: When Alaya F revealed she had fallen in love at first sight

Also Read | What Alaya F eats in a day; check out her breakfast to dinner diet plan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.