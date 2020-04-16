Anusha Dandekar & Hina Khan's Outfit Choice Inspired By Deepika Padukone? See Pics

Deepika Padukone, who has been a part of some epic movies like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chhapaak, and many more is a true fashionista. Deepika’s Instagram is the evidence of this fact that she always turns head with her impeccable style statement and also inspires her fans to follow suit. Recently. it seems like Anusha Dandekar and Hina Khan are inspired by Deepika Padukone’s work-wears.

Looks like Anusha Dandekar & Hina Khan are inspired by Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone undoubtedly looks stunning in these stripes blue and white formal wear. She styles her work-wear with a blazer and bell-bottoms with them. Her look was enhanced with the orange bellies. Anusha Dandekar and Hina are seen donning a similar outfit like Deepika which has white and blue stripes. Have a look at Deepika Padukone’s picture-

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Anusha Dandekar, along with hosting in TV shows, is also known for her unique fashion sense and incredible dressing style. Her appearance and stylish dressing embrace her attitude and fashion sense. Anusha Dandekar is an astounding model and singer, but also never fails to turn heads with her style statement. It seems like Anusha Dandekar is inspired by Deepika Padukone’s work-wear style in this blue and white stripes sitting beside the pool and having a chill time. See the post of Anusha Dandekar here-

Image courtesy: @vjanusha

Hina Khan has managed to make her exceptional place in the hearts of the fans with her amazing performances on-screen. Hina Khan is an active social media user and keeps on updating her Instagram page with her stylish pictures. Along with Anusha Dandekar, Hina Khan also donned a kind of similar dress to the Chhapaak actor. Hina Khan's inspired outfit was her corporate look, which embraced her stylish corporate file. She is wearing a white and blue formal jacket on a white t-shirt along with 3/4th pants and yellow bellies. Have a look at Hina Khan's picture here-

Image courtesy: @realhinakhan

