Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Pledge To Help Victims Of Assam And Bihar Floods

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one couple who have always lent a helping hand for others in the time of distress. The couple had recently donated to the PM-CARES Fund as well as the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid those who have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Anushka took to her social media to announce that she along with Virat have also come out in support for the victims of the devastating Assam and Bihar floods.

Anushka Sharma shares a post pledging her support

The actor shared a post on her social media which said that in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods. The post also mentioned how these floods have also affected the lives and livelihood of many people in these two states. The PK actor further said that while everyone prays for the people in Assam and Bihar, she along with Virat has pledged to help those in need by supporting three relief organizations. The post further mentioned that these organisations are involved in some credible work in welfare and flood relief. She also urged her fans to reach out to support Assam and Bihar through these organisations if the cause resonates with them.

Anushka Sharma shared the names of the relief organisations

The Zero actor also revealed the names of these three organizations involved in the relief work. The organisations are namely Rapid Response, Action Aid, and Goonj. Take a look at Anushka's post on the same.

Virat also took to his social media to share the same message with his fans. The cricketer also urged his followers to support the relief organisations. Take a look at his post.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had also announced that she along with her husband Nick Jonas will be doing their bit for the victims of the Bihar and Assam floods.

Meanwhile, the work front, Anushka was last seen in the film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The film was helmed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film went on to receive a mixed reaction from fans and viewers. Anushka is yet to confirm about her upcoming projects.

