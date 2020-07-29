Anushka Sharma Being 'spoiled At Home By Virat Kohli With Chocolates'; Shares Pictures

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seem to be living their lives in marital bliss during the lockdown. The couple often treats their fans with adorable pictures and hilarious videos together. Recently, Anushka revealed how her husband has been spoiling her at home.

Anushka Sharma gets spoiled at home by husband Virat Kohli

On Anushka Sharma's Instagram story, the actor recently showed the world how husband Virat Kohli has been spoiling her at home. The latter is making chocolate eclairs at home which looks like a favourite of Anushka. Adding a caption along with the delicious treat, she wrote, "Getting spoiled with homemade chocolate eclairs by my husband". Take a look:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma seem to be not only one of the powerful couples of showbiz but also one of the most loved. The duo got married on December 11, 2017 in a fairytale Tuscan wedding. In a morning ceremony, dressed in shades of pink and white, both Anushka and Virat looked breathtaking, not to mention the fabulous decorations.

During the lockdown, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been treating their fans with adorable photos and videos of themselves. In one photo, Virat flaunts Anushka's hairdresser skills, while in another, the actor tries to give her cricketer husband a feel of being on the field. Take a look:

In other posts of Virat and Anushka together, they are seen taking photos in goofy poses. In another photo, the couple is posing with their dog who is no more in this world. In yet another photo, Virat and Anushka are playing Monopoly with the actors' parents. Take a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, in other news, Anushka Sharma last appeared on the silver screen in the movie Zero. The movie also starred Katrina Kaif besides her. Anushka played the role of a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy. The movie released in 2018 and was directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Since then, Anushka Sharma seems to be on a hiatus from acting. However, she has successfully produced two web content with her brother Karnesh Sharma under the banner of her production house called Clean Slate Films. She produced the web series, Pataal Lok which created quite a stir in the country. The other is the Netflix movie, Bulbbul.

