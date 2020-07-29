Anushka Sharma Pens An Empowering Note As She Participates In The Black & White Challenge

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a black-and-white photo of herself. Along with the black-and-white picture, Anushka also participated in the campaign to spread messages and awareness about female unity and empowerment, with many including the hashtags #womensupportingwomen and #challengeaccepted. The NH10 actor also went on to tag a few actors from the film industry.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a black-and-white picture where she looks completely enthralling. She can also be seen striking a stunning pose giving major fashion goals. The actor can be seen sporting a black and white printed long sleeves dress and also sported thigh-high boots. She completed her look with a middle parting low ponytail, well-done brows, winged eyeliner and nude lips.

Along with the post the actor also went on to thank the people who nominated her and also penned a sweet note on supporting women. She wrote, “#ChallengeAccepted Thank you @anaitashroffadajania, @freddy_birdy, @katrinakaif and @banij for nominating me."

The actor further went on to pen a strong and empowering message to all her fellow women. She wrote, "It takes a lot more effort, strength, perseverance, wisdom, knowledge, patience & grit for us to navigate life as the world has always been skewed against us. No one knows this better than us. Standing together in solidarity and not falling for the trap that is constantly laid down for us is our victory." Take a look at the post and read the full caption below.

Also read | Anushka Sharma Shares BTS Of A Game That Called Her ‘dumb’, Says ‘you’re Dumb, Bada Aaya'

Fans react

Seeing this post, many fans and netizens went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. Fans went on to praise the actor for her stunning looks and the appreciation post she penned for the women out there. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | World Nature Conservation Day: Anushka Sharma Urges People To Protect Natural Resources

Seems like it is not just Anushka who shared the black-and-white post, several other Bollywood celebs have also been taking to their social media handle to show their support for women by posting black-and-white pictures. Celebs like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and more have been sharing their black and white pictures under the hashtag #womensupportingwomen and #challengeaccepted.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film received a mixed reaction from fans and viewers. Anushka is yet to confirm her upcoming projects.

Also read | Anushka Sharma Delightfully Devours Vada Pav On A Rainy Day, Says "somebody Stop Me"

Also read | Investigate Immediately: Anushka Sharma On Woman's 'inaction' Claims Against Indore Police

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.