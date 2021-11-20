Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal To Get Married; Alia Bhatt, Vaani, Athiya Dance In Style; Watch

After Rajlkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, another couple of the film industry are taking the next big step in their relationship. Actor duo Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjana are set to tie the knot on November 21.

The wedding celebrations kicked off with Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies on Friday. The moments surfaced on Instagram and became a talking point. Among the star attractions at the ceremony were Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty among others.

Alia Bhatt, Vaani, Athiya shine at Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan pre-wedding festivities

Anushka looked stunning in a light green lehenga and was at her excited best, dancing to Punjabi tracks.

Alia Bhatt donned a red lehenga at Anushka Ranjan's Sangeet event. The actor has been friends with the bride since childhood, and Anushka's sister, actor Akansha Ranjan is Alia's best friend. The Dear Zindagi star was snapped posing in style with Akansha and the others.

Vaani and Athiya too donned shimmery light-coloured lehengas and in one video, the three actresses were seen grooving together.

Athiya also dropped a moment of bride grooving with her mother. Anushka's mother Anu Ranjan and father Shashi Ranjan are producers and well-known names of the film industry.

TV star Krystle D'Souza too was present at the event and penned the lyrics of the song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna while showering her love on the bride.

Aditya too held a Mehendi ceremony with his near and dear ones. He got 'Anushka' written on his hand.

Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan relationship & work

The couple has reportedly been in a relationship for four years.

On the professional front, Aditya has featured in numerous films over the course of his two-decade career. He had kicked off his journey as a child actor in the movie Ek Chhotisi Love Story. He then starred in movies like Purani Jeans, Student of the Year 2, Indoo Ki Jawani and 99 Songs. He was recently featured in the web series The Empire.

Anushka had made her debut with the film Wedding Pulav in 2015. Among her other performances was in the movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu. She has also worked in the series Fittrat.

The couple also had come with a song Meri Zindagi Mein a week ahead of their marriage, their first professional collaboration.