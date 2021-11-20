Since the couple got married, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been the centre of attention amongst the Bollywood stars on social media. On November 15, the couple married in a small ceremony in Chandigarh. Patralekhaa's younger sister Parnalekha took to social media to share an unseen photo from their wedding, along with a heartfelt message.

In the photo, the newlywed couple can be seen posing with their family members. Parnalekha welcomed her brother-in-law into the family by writing him a post on Instagram. She wrote, "To love and to the sanctity of marriage. Welcome to the family, Raj! Our love and our gratitude knows no bounds."

Patralekhaa's sis drops unseen Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's wedding pic

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's wedding pics on Instagram

With his expression, Rajkummar stands out from the rest of the group. On the post, Rao, the Stree actor, and Patralekhaa used heart emojis. Fans have also left thoughts and wishes in the comments area. On Instagram, the newlywed couple had shared photos from their wedding. While uploading the photos, Rajkummar sent a touching message to his wife.

He wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

Abhishek Banerjee also shared a photo with the newlyweds on Instagram, which included his wife Tina. In Amar Kaushik's Stree, Abhishek and Rajkummar shared screen time alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. In 2018, the film was released. 'Rashmi Rocket,' starring Taapsee Pannu, was Abhishek's last film.

He captioned the post, "Yeh waali pyaar ki shaadi hai ♥️♥️.. khoob saari yaadon ki shaadi Hai.. and of course mere yaar ki shaadi hai 🥂🤗 .. congratulations @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa .. wish you guys a beautiful married life ♥️♥️. It was indeed all a dream 🛌 From Me and @tina_merlyne"

Rajkummar Rao in upcoming movies

After getting married in Chandigarh, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa returned to Mumbai on November 17. While striking a pose for the photographers at Mumbai airport, they were all smiles. On the work side, the White Tiger actor was most recently seen in the film 'Hum Do Hamaare Do.' Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Kriti Sanon feature in the comic drama, which aired on an OTT platform. Rajkummar is working on a number of new projects, including Badhaai Do and 'Monica, O My Darling'.

IMAGE: (Instagram - Rajkummar Rao)