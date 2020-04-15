Anushka Sharma's 'felt Cute, Might Delete Later' Pic With Virat Kohli Is Too Cute To Miss

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli have often given some major couple goals to their fans on the internet. Just like their vacation and wedding pictures, the quarantine edition of their photo album is also leaving fans in awe of them. After posting pictures with family and pet dog, Anushka took to her Instagram story to shower some love on hubby Virat.

Recently, actor Anushka Sharma shared a selfie, which features her with husband Virat Kohli. In the picture, the duo is sporting a casual look while trying an online filter. In the picture, Virat is posing with an all smiling face while Anushka is flaunting her no-makeup look. The small animated figures of angels and clouds are seen on their cheeks. Instagramming her selfie, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor wrote a caption that read, 'Felt cute. Might delete later.'

Check out the selfie below:

Apart from giving a sneak peek into her quarantine on the story session, the 31-year-old actor is also trying to remind about the silver lining in the current pandemic situation. In one of her recent brief posts, Anushka urged fans to stay at home and wrote, 'In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear misunderstandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow'. The duo has also pledged to donate in the PM CARES fund to provide help to fight against the COVID-19.



