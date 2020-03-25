Anushka Sharma's Most Lovable Selfies With Hubby Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is among the elite actors of the Indian film industry. She has inspired a lot of her fans with her style and acting prowess. The actor is always on point with her fashion game and is often seen inspiring her 33 million followers on Instagram by posting stunning pictures of herself.

Anushka Sharma has now worked in several films alongside various renowned actors of Bollywood. The actor has also posed several times alongside husband Virat Kohli in selfies and Anushka Sharma's Instagram proves it. So let's take a look at Anushka Sharma's adorable selfies with husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma posted this cute picture with Virat. This monochrome picture looks great and both of them can be seen serving their best looks. Check out more photos from Anushka Sharma's Instagram.

In this photo, the couple can be seen chilling in the green. Both of them have a different glow on their faces. The couple looks adorable.

In this selfie, the couple looks modern and stylish. Virat and Anushka Sharma are always at the peak of their style game. And they inspire their fans as well.

In this adorable photo, the couple looks stylish as well as relaxed. Anushka is seen giving a cute peck to her husband. Virat Kohli looks stunning as well.

In this picture, Anushka Sharma is seen wishing Virat Kohli on account of his birthday. She also spoke highly of him on her Instagram. The couple is giving some major goals to their fans.

