Paps Call Anushka Sharma 'Sir', Virat Kohli Jokes 'Mujhe Ma'am Bhi Bolde Ek Baar' | WATCH

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted on their way to a diner in Juhu. Before entering the location, the duo stopped to pose for the paparazzi. The star couple was also seen sharing a light moment with them before heading back in.

Anushka and Virat at Juhu

The actor-cricketer couple was seen arriving at Juhu in a Range Rover. Virat kept it casual in a printed oversizzed button down with dark denims and bright white sneakers. Anushka chose to make the husband-wife outing a slightly more dressier night turning out in a pinstriped fitted waistcoat paired with wide-leg white trousers. The two were seen posing for the paparazzi as well as interacting with them.

Anushka-Virat share a light moment with the paps

As Anushka and Virat were posing in front of the paps, a slip of tongue by one of the photographers followed by Virat's reaction to the same made for a light and fun moment caught on camera. One of the paps mistakenly called the actress "Anushka sir" instead of Anushka maam. Virat promptly asked the pap to now also refer to him as 'Virat maam'. The short but hilarious exchange brought a smile on everybody's faces present their. Anushka and Virat also appeared to particularly enjoy the moment as the two were seen smiling on their way back in to the location.

Anushka and Virat at IPL

The couple have been making many appearances together off-late, courtesy Virat's intensive season of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Anushka has been spotted at the stands for most of Virat's matches looking completely invested as she cheered her husband on. The two were presumably taking some time off with a quiet night out in Juhu.

On the work front for Anushka

Anushka was last seen in OTT release Qala. She will next be seen in cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic, titled Chakda 'Xpress. The actress wrapped up filming for the same last December.