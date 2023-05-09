Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor Take Opposing Sides In RCB Vs MI IPL Match | Photos

Anushka Sharma was at the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Several pictures of the Zero star have been circulating on social media. Anushka has consistently lent support to her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, and this time was no different.

Anushka was not the only Bollywood celebrity enjoying RCB vs MI match in Mumbai on May 9. Shahid Kapoor was also snapped in the stands at the IPL 2023 match, though he was rooting for Mumbai. They have worked together at Badmaash Company. It was a delight for the fans to see them enjoying the cricket match, even though they picked different sides to support.

Some pictures of Shahid Kapoor enjoying the match were shared online. It was captioned, “Kabir Singh spotted,” and was accompanied with staring eyes emoji. In the picture, Shahid expressed his joy and rooted as MI tried to dominate RCB on the field. Netizens shared other images online from the recent IPL match.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput enjoy sunset together

Shahid Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared an image of himself gazing into the horizon as the sun set in front of him. His wife Mira Rajput accompanied him in the golden hour moment. The picture also gave a glimpse into the new residence of the couple, which is situated in the Worli, Mumbai. Check out Shahid’s post below.

More about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015. The couple had an arranged marriage and welcomed their first child Misha Kapoor in 2016. Their second child, a son, Zain Kapoor, was born in 2018. While the family previously lived in Mumbai’s Juhu, they moved to a duplex home in Worli in 2022.