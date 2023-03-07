Anushka Sharma Apologises To 'true Legend' Sania Mirza; Here's Why

Sania Mirza recently bid a tearful adieu to professional tennis after playing for two decades. After her last match, the tennis star hosted a farewell bash in Hyderabad. However, Anushka Sharma couldn't be part of the celebration and apologised to Sania for the same.

The actress took to her social media handle and penned a note for Sania. She shared a photo of the tennis star on her Instagram stories and called her a 'true legend.' She wrote, "Dear Sania, you have inspired a generation with your talent, dedication, and sacrifices. A true legend and star. Sorry, couldn't be there. Love and respect always."

Take a look at Anushka's message for Sania.

Sania Mirza's farewell bash

Sania Mirza announced her retirement from professional tennis in Dubai Tennis Championship last year. On March 5, she played her farewell match and bid adieu to the game after a 20-year-long career.

After her match, she hosted a farewell bash, which was attended by several celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Farah Khan, Mahesh Babu along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi, AR Rahman, Dia Mirza and Sophie Choudhary among others.

Sania's mixed doubles partners Bethaine Mattek-Sands, Rohan Bopanna, and Ivan Dodding took part in her farewell match in honour of the tennis star's retirement.

Celebrities like Dulquer Salman and MC Stan and other prominent personalities including former cricketers Mohammad Azharuddin and Yuvraj Singh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, state ministers KT Rama Rao and Srinivas Goud attended the farewell match and cheered for Sania from the stands.