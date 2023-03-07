Anushka Sharma Gives A Tour Of Her Childhood Home | WATCH

Anushka Sharma went down the memory lane after she visited her childhood home. The actress shared a video from MHOW, a town in Madhya Pradesh. Anushka also cherished her childhood memories.

In the video, the Phillauri star gave a virtual tour of the government quarter in Mhow Cantonment. The excitement in the Anushka Sharma's voice while taking fans through those memories and was evident. In the video, Anushka can be seen giving directions to the driver while capturing the bylanes of the town. Anushka also shared where her friend used to live and showed her school.

Sharing the video, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Revisiting MHOW, MP. The place where I first learnt to swim as a kid, the place where my brother tricked me to ask for a video game on MY birthday which only he played with of course, place where I had many scooter rides with my dad and the place that will always have a piece of my heart."

Take a look at the video below:

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma's father Coloney Ajay Kumar Sharma was an Army Officer due to which her family changed many houses while growing up. However, it seems that this residence is special to her.

Anushka Sharma pays tribute to her guru Neem Karoli Baba

On the occasion of Holi, Anushka Sharma paid a tribute to her guru, Neem Karoli Baba and shared several unseen pictures from a latest spiritual trip. She wrote, "Chanting brings me into the space of love within, which to me is my guru, Neem Karoli Baba. From the outside, he was a little old man wrapped in a blanket in whose presence I felt unconditionally loved. On the inside, there was (and is) nothing in him that wasn't love."

"I have to talk about my guru because everything I have that is of true, lasting value comes from my relationship with him. I'm not trying to sell you. There is no group to join. We already joined it. It's called "the human race." Maharaj-ji, who was beyond any sectarian beliefs, said over and over again that we're all part of one family and that the same blood runs through our veins. - Excerpt from Chants of a Lifetime, Krishna Das," she added.

Recently, Anushka Sharma went to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain along with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli.