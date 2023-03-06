Sania Mirza Bids Adieu To Tennis; Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi Call Her An Inspiration

Sania Mirza recently played her farewell match in Hyderabad. The tennis star, who began her career in the city, bid a tearful goodbye to the fans after playing for over two decades. After her farewell match, several celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia, Farah Khan and Diana Penty among others penned emotional and sweet notes for her.

Celebrities pen emotional notes

Sania Mirza's friend Farah Khan shared a photo after the tennis star's farewell match wherein they could be seen chilling together in bed. She wrote, "So this is what champions do after retirement.. chill in bed with their best friend ♥️ #saniaevent @mirzasaniar lov uuu♥️."

Mahesh Babu shared a photo from Sania's farewell bash. His wife Namrata Shirodkar also accompanied him to the party. He wrote, "What a journey!! So so proud of you! @mirzasaniar."

Neha Dhupia also took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from the tennis star's farewell bash. In a long note, the actress thanked her for paving the way for women in sports. She penned, "From being in awe of you , to being by your side … from admiring you as a champion to sharing so much with you as a mama … I could nt be more proud of you my friend @mirzasaniar … thank you for paving the way and cementing the path for so many little girls . . . And this my friend is just the beginning! #loveall , always ! ♥️ #legendsalwaysplayhard."

Huma Qureshi also shared some photos from Sania's farewell bash. In one of the photos, she could be seen taking a selfie with Sania. In another one, the tennis star was seen giving a speech. She penned, "To my friend who is an inspiration to a whole generation of young girls & boys … This is the beginning of another glorious chapter my @mirzasaniar You bring your A game to every room that you walk in … I love you and admire you deeply . I first saw you live win Wimbledon in 2015 (a dream come true ) and since then our friendship has only grown. The only thing we fight over is our left profile while taking that selfie. May we always discuss life , love , experiences , fight over selfie angles and laugh out loud ♾️ #Legend #inspiration #love #friendship."

Diana Penty shared that she has been Sania's fan way before they became friends. She wrote, "My dearest San @mirzasaniar, I’m not sure you know, but I have been your fan way before we became friends (how strange that we’ve NEVER discussed tennis together) May you continue to inspire young men and women across the country, as you have over the last so many years. And while I’m sad that it’s time for the curtains to close on what has been a spectacular career, I’m so excited for this new chapter in your life that is waiting to unfold…can’t wait to see where it takes you! Love, love and lots more love - Diana #GameSetCelebrate."

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza retired from professional tennis last year in Dubai.