Anushka Sharma Birthday: Jhulan Goswami Wishes Chakda Xpress Star

Anushka Sharma celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday (May 1). On the occasion, several people from the film industry shared birthday wishes for the actress. One of the well-wishers included Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Taking to her Instagram handle, the pacer shared a video clip from the wrap party of Chakda Xpress. The film will feature Anushka as Jhulan.

In it, Anushka could be seen in Indian jersey, while Jhulan wore a grey top with denim. The two were snapped cutting the cake and even hugged each other. In the caption, Jhulan wrote, “Happiest Birthday, @anushkasharma. Be it on screen or off screen, you always give your best and it was an immense pleasure to be with you on the field! Sending love to you. #HappyBirthdayAnushkaSharma #ChakdaXpress #BTS #Memories.” Anushka posted the wish on her Instagram stories and thanked Jhulan. See the post here:

Anushka also re-shared one of Jhulan's birthday wish for her on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "Thank you Champion." The actress also added pink heart emoticons with it. See the story here. Apart from Jhulan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Samantha Akkineni and others also wished her on her birthday.

Virat Kohli's birthday post for Anushka

Earlier in the day, Anushka’s husband, Virat Kohli also shared a loved-up post for his better half. Posting the photos on Instagram, Virat wrote, "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything," with red hearts and infinity emoticons. Take a look at the post below.

Anushka is portraying Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress. This is her first project since giving birth to her daughter Vamika Kohli. The movie wrapped its filming in December, last year. Announcing the news on her Instagram handle, the Pari star wrote, “It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!. #ComingSoon #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix.” The film will release digitally later this year.