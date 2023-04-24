Anushka Sharma Breaks Into Laughter After Virat Kohli Cramps His Leg While Dancing | WATCH

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most sought-after couples in the industry. From romantic moments to their goofiest sides, the couple doesn't shy away from sharing these moments on social media. Recently, the actress took to social media and shared a video.

The video was shot in the gym. The clip started with Anushka and Virat making a stylish appearance. Anushka wore an oversized printed shirt teamed with distressed blue denim and white slides. On the other hand, the cricketer sported a black full sleeves T-shirt paired with grey joggers. He completed his look with white sneakers and a white baseball cap. After making a stylish entry, they started grooving to the beats of Punjabi music. The couple performs a dance step enthusiastically. Soon, Virat gets a cramp in his leg and can be heard saying, "Ouch" loudly. The actress breaks into laughter. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, "Dance pe chance 😋❤️ ….. 🎥 skills - @iamsidkaul …. 🎶- @shubhworldwide." Take a look at the video here:

About Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's family outing

A day before Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma went to the city's famous Central Tiffin Room (CTR) in the Malleswaram area to relish southern delicacies. They visited the restaurant along with their families. The couple visited the hotel "around 12:30 pm with six family members and friends." They were accompanied by four bodyguards."

CTR owner Sandesh Poojari said that he had asked the couple to come at the closing hours at 12:30. He further said that they "blocked a portion on the first floor for them so they could have their privacy and eat." Anushka shared photos from her lunch outing. She gave a glimpse of her lunch comprising of dosa, sambhar, and coconut chutney. The couple also went to the city's popular Corner House and picked their favourite icecreams on their way back home.