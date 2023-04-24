Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Mobbed By Fans In Bengaluru; Netizens React

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently stepped out for a lunch date in Bengaluru. A huge crowd of fans gathered around the restaurant. When the couple came out of the restaurant, they were mobbed by the fans.

A video from the incident is doing the rounds on the Internet. In the video, Anushka and Virat can be seen stepping out of the restaurant. They struggled to walk as the people surrounding them were constantly clicking their photos. The couple's bodyguards asked the fans to make way for them but they didn't listen and kept chanting "RCB RCB", "Virat" and "Anushka." While Anushka was getting into a car, a fan stopped her and asked for a selfie. Virat was quick to say 'No.' Take a look at the video below.

The video left the internet divided. While many thought that the netizens should respect the couple's privacy, some said that the crowd was over-excited to watch Virat and Anushka. A user wrote, "Feel bad for stars when they get mobbed like this. Especially when they are out for family outings. They looked genuinely scared as they walked out. No wonder, they don't treat fans with respect at times." Another wrote, "Kohli looked angry, not happy with all the crowd around Anushka and his family." While one fan wrote, "Can't you all let them live peacefully? They can't even have a meal in peace," "Virat and Anushka's fandom is amazing. They are over excited to see them." Take a look at the tweets below.

Bhai jeene nhi denge kya yrr, absolutely they're not happy — Steady (@skipKohlified) April 22, 2023

Feel bad for stars when they get mobbed like this. Especially when out for family outings. They looked genuinely scared as they walked out.

No wonder they don’t treat fans with respect at times. — Saleem (@saleem_ahmed) April 22, 2023

About Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's family outing

A day before Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma went to the city's famous Central Tiffin Room (CTR) in the Malleswaram area to relish southern delicacies. They visited the restaurant along with their families. The couple visited the hotel "around 12:30 pm with six family members and friends." They were accompanied by four bodyguards."

CTR owner Sandesh Poojari said that he had asked the couple to come at the closing hours at 12:30. He further said that they "blocked a portion on the first floor for them so they could have their privacy and eat." Anushka shared photos from her lunch outing. She gave a glimpse of her lunch comprising of dosa, sambhar, and coconut chutney. The couple also went to the city's popular Corner House and picked their favourite icecreams on their way back home.