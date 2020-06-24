'Inspired?': Fan Finds Uncanny Resemblance Between Anushka's 'Bulbbul' & Monalisa's Nazar

As Anushka Sharma-backed feature 'Bulbbul' hit streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday, a fan shared a video showing uncanny similarities between Sharma's movie and TV actor Monalisa's show 'Nazar'. Many stills of the trailer had a strong resemblance with the show. 'Nazar's associate creative Abbas Ratansi also shared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, You Know You’re Winning When You’re Being Copied !! 🎬🎬 #nazar #bulbbul #starplus #netflix #supernatural #thriller." [sic]

Talking to an entertainment portal, Monalisa said she was 'overwhelmed' to see that the show became an 'inspiration' and for a change, film took TV's reference.

Anushka Sharma's 'Bulbbul'

The film, featuring "Laila Majnu" stars Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, is Anushka's second web production after Amazon Prime Video series "Paatal Lok", which debuted May 15. According to the official synopsis shared by Netflix, "Bulbbul" is an Indian fable set in 20th Century Bengal. Anushka, who has produced the film with her brother Karnesh Sharma via their banner Clean Slate Filmz, took to Twitter to share the first look of the film.

The film traverses the journey of a young girl, Bulbbul, from innocence to strength, as the legend of a 'chudail' (witch) casts a looming shadow over her world. Directed by longtime lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutt, the mystery film also stars Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who starred opposite Anushka in her 2018 production, horror film "Pari".

