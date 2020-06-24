Virat Kohli All Praises For Wife Anushka's 'Bulbbul', Says 'story Told In A Brilliant Way'

After Paatal Lok, Anuska Sharma’s latest production, Bulbbul has been garnering praises and appreciations from all across. The Netflix horror film which has released on June 24, has been receiving rave reviews from the people. Recently, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is all praises for his wife's latest production and urged fans to not miss on any opportunity of watching the intriguing film.

Virat Kohli is all praises for Bulbbul

Virat shared the poster of the film on his Instagram page and praised the film. He expressed his love for the film and wrote that both the brother-sister which he referred to Anushka and Karnesh are on fire with the film. Bulbbul is Anushka and her brother Karnesh’s latest production after the grand success of Paatal Lok.

Read: Bulbbul Netflix Review: Dimri Shines In The Horror-drama That Embodies ‘hell Hath No Fury’

Read: 'Bulbbul' Receiving Mixed Reactions From The Audience; Called 'predictable Yet Intriguing'

Earlier, Virat had also penned a note for his wife’s earlier production, Paatal Lok. “Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it’s a masterpiece of storytelling, screenplay, and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother,” he had written then.

Bulbbul is helmed by Anvita Dutt and features stars likeTripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a young girl who is married off at a very young age, only to realize on her first night of marriage that she actually got married to a man who is much older than her. The story combines thrill and horror and tries to bring to life the tale of a witch who is preying on certain kinds of people. According to the various reviews coming in from the audience, the film is worth a watch but might not meet the expectations that it has set through its intriguing trailer. Since the previous horror films from this banner have worked well with the audiences, expectations from this piece also remain to be high by the makers.



Read: 'Bulbbul' Cast's Whopping Net Worth Proves That 'not All Fairy Tales Are Fantasy'

Read: 'Bulbbul' Cast's Whopping Net Worth Proves That 'not All Fairy Tales Are Fantasy'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.