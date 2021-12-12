Anushka Sharma Completes 13 Years In Bollywood; Here's A Look At Her Journey

Actor Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram to celebrate completing 13 successful years in Bollywood as her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi also clocks in 13 years. From a small-town girl with big dreams to an ambitious journalist digging out the truth and fighting for her, the actor has delivered some of the most powerful performances which helped her establish a place for herself in Bollywood as one of the leading actors.

With the actor looking forward to another successful decade, here is a look at her flourishing journey in Bollywood so far.

1. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Entering the Indian film industry in the role of Taani Sahni in the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Anushka Sharma was off to a good start in Bollywood as her performance was thoroughly enjoyed by the masses. The actor played the character of a vivacious girl who enters a dance competition with a stranger who turns out to be her husband who disguised himself in order to impress her. The movie was directed by Aditya Chopra.

2. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Proving her acting range, the 33-year-old transformed herself into a witty and bubbly character of Ishika Patel who helps other girls to con the conman who frauded them in the 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Dipannita Sharma and more. Netizens enjoy watching a fierce avatar of the young actor paired with the rising star Ranveer Singh.

3. PK

The 2014 film titled PK starring Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The movie showed an ambitious yet emotional avatar of Anushka Sharma as Jagat Janani who helped Aamir Kahn's character PK return to his planet whilst fighting for her love. The movie was directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

4. NH10

The actor widened her horizon with the 2015 thriller flick NH10 as she turned producer for the film. The actor played the role of Meera who, with her husband, Arjun played by Neil Bhoopalam, witness an honour killing by a gangster. The gangster soon starts pursuing the couple resulting in a thrilling chase down on road. Anushka Sharma managed to impress the masses with her power-packed performance in the film.

5. Sui Dhaaga

Directed by Sharat Katariya, the 2018 Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer film won over several hearts with its depiction of a humble man turning into a celebrated entrepreneur. The actor's role as Mamta Sharma was loved by many as they witnessed a homely and simple avatar of the actor.

Image: Instagram/@bollyrooop/Twitter/@AsarAK13