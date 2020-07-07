Anushka Sharma Congratulates Vishal Bhardwaj On His Music Label, Calls Him Inspirational

Bollywood filmmaker-musician Vishal Bhardwaj recently announced his own music label, Vishal Bhardwaj Music. On Monday, June 6, 2020, he released the first song from the album, Dhoop Aane Do. Since the release, many heartfelt wishes from the industry have been pouring in for Vishal Bharadwaj. Anushka Sharma is one of such celebs who congratulated the musician.

A few hours ago, Anushka Sharma took it to her Instagram and shared a story congratulating Vishal Bhardwaj. She shared the YouTube link of his song Dhoop Aane Do. The Band Baaja Baaraat debutant penned: "@vishalrbhardwaj congratulations on your very own music label.. May your music continue to inspire" and added the wisdom stars' sticker. The video story started with a suspensive tune, followed by stills of Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj appearing in the centre. Take a look at Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

About 'Dhoop Aane Do'

Dhoop Aane Do is created by the iconic musical trio of veteran lyricist-writer Gulzar, composer Vishal Bhardwaj, and singer Rekha Bhardwaj. It is produced and mixed by Debarpito Saha. Released on June 6, 2020, the soulful song is regarded to motivate people to not lose hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is penned by Gulzar. In the song, the lyricist advises people to be patient until the time things return to normal. Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj sing the lines - "Aaftaab Uthega To Kirano Se Chhanega Wo/Gehri Zehrili Si Hawaa Mein Roshni Bhar Denga Who…Meethi Hamari Zameen Bimaar Na Ho/Hath Ke Betho Zara Hath Ke Zara Thodi Jagah To Do."

The video song features the COVID workers and shots of the people, who have been worst hit by the coronavirus lockdown. It also shows the sunset that brought the country to halt, and the rising sun inducing faith that this too shall pass. The entire team of Dhoop Aane Do can be seen in the video as well.

Apart from Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Rekha, the single also features Tushar Parte on Ukulele, Mayukh Sarkar on acoustic guitar, and Abhay Sharma on saxophone, while Saha played keyboard, electric guitar, mandolin, and bass guitar. Singers Sourabh Joshi, Divyansh Mehta, and Chayanika Sarkar have given the chorus. Check out the song here -

