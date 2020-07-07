From Sonam Kapoor To Anushka Sharma, Here’s How Divas Give Inspiration To Style Shrugs

Shrugs are in trend when it comes to many Bollywood divas. They are super comfy to wear and look uber-chic as well. There is a wide variety of shrugs available in the market, from long to short and from lace to printed. One can also team up a shrug with western as well as with ethnic outfits. Take a look at the pictures of Bollywood divas which give fashion inspiration to style shrugs.

Sonam Kapoor

Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor is a true blue fashionista. Once for an event, Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing a bright yellow coloured kurta which she paired up with a gorgeous green colour shrug. She paired her outfit with long funky necklaces and similar-styled earrings.

Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani loves to experiment with her looks, and her Instagram posts are proof to that. For one of the promotion looks, Kiara Advani was seen wearing an Indo-western floral set which the actor paired up with a flowy floral shrug. With middle-parted hair, silver earrings and nude make-up, Kiara rounded off her look ravishingly.

Kriti Sanon

For a photoshoot, Kriti Sanon opted for a bohemian look as she wore an all-white ensemble. The Panipat actor paired her outfit with matching long shrug over it. With a big silvery necklace and hair left open, she finished her overall look stunningly.

Anushka Sharma

For her TV appearance, Anushka Sharma wore a gown with a matching shrug by designer Anita Dongre. Her outfit was demure, elegant and sophisticated, which featured intricate detailing. As for her hair, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor tied her hair into a bun. Her make-up was spot on with smokey eyes, a bindi, and pink lip colour. Anushka wore a pair of heavy earrings by Curio Cottage and a cocktail ring by Kishandas & Co For Sabyasachi which went perfectly with her outfit.

Samantha Akkineni

Time and again, Samantha Akkineni has bowled her fans over with her style choices. Looking ravishing, the actor can be seen wearing an embroidered ivory blouse with a matching layered skirt, which she paired with an organza shrug. To amp up her look, Samantha wore a choker necklace, long layered necklace with a statement ring. The actor kept her hair old-Hollywood style and went for a natural glam look with a mauve lipstick.

