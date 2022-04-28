Anushka Sharma Drops 'Bubble Life' Photos With Virat Kohli; Fans Say 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most beloved celebrity couples. The two never fail to give away major couple goals and shower their love for each other publically. They make sure to support each other in their new ventures and also stand up together to every controversy. While the couple is living their bubble life, Anushka Sharma recently shared a few glimpses from Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding party that they recently attended.

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram stories to share two adorbale pictures with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. In the photos, Anushka Sharma could be seen wearing a beautiful pink coloured salwar suit with golden accents. She accessorised her look with a pair of heavy earrings, kept her makeup to a minimum and left her hair open. The Chakda Xpress star completed her look with nude footwear. On the other hand, Virat Kohli looked dapper in a black kurta and white pyjama.

As Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman tied the knot last month, Royal Challengers Bangalore organised a celebratory event for the newlyweds on April 27 inside the bio-bubble. Several players of the team attended the wedding party with their families. Sharing how she has seen and celebrated every possible function in the bio bubble, Anushka Sharma penned a note on her "Bubble Life" She wrote, "Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble!"

As the actor posted the adorable pictures from the event, their fans could not stop gushing over their chemistry. The microblogging site Twitter saw a plethora of tweets about the two. While many fans complimented the couple, others penned "Rab ne bana di jodi" on their photos.

Rab ne bana di jodi 🧿🥺♥️!!! pic.twitter.com/sOQFN0wLLV — jaanu 🦋 (@itweetishtathuk) April 28, 2022

Virat Kohli groove to Oo Antava

Several photos and videos from Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding party are makig rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, former skipper Virat Kolhi coupld be seen grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song Oo Antava from the 2021 film Pushpa. In the video, Kohli could be seen shaking a leg with his teammate Shabaz Ahmed while everyone around them cheered.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma