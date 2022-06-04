Anushka Sharma Drops 'Chakda Xpress' Table Read Glimpses; Shares Smiles With Film's Cast

Anushka Sharma is all set to step in the shoes of former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress. Anushka Sharma has been prepping for the role for the past few months and also took several cricket lessons. The actor is keeping her fans updated about her preparations for the biopic and has shared several videos so far. As the actor recently sat down with the film's cast for its table read, she shared a video in which she could be seen having a good time.

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. In the video, the actor could be seen sporting a casual outfit for the film's table read. The actor wore a blue coloured baggy striped shirt with patch pockets on a pair of flared jeans. She went for a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a messy bun.

As she arrived at the venue of the table read session, Anushka greeted the film's team with her warm hug and smile. The video also had Anushka laughing and having a good time with the film's cast. The cast members shown in the video were, Renuka Shahane, Mahesh Thakur and more. In the background, Anushka Sharma added Harry Styles' song As It Was and penned, "Will strive to bring my all to the table," in the caption. While many celebs and fans reacted to the actor's video, Jhulan Goswami also commented, "Fun-tastic." Watch the video below.

More about Chakda Xpress

Chakda Xpress is an upcoming sports drama based on the life of former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. The film will revolve around the cricketer's early life and her struggles. It will also see how she went on to become an international cricketer by defying all odds. Anushka, who will portray the role of the cricketer in the upcoming film, has been taking cricket lessons for a long time now. She even trained under her husband Virat Kohli to prep for the film. The movie is helmed by Prosit Roy and will be distributed by the OTT giant Netflix. Anushka Sharma and Netflix announced the film in January, earlier this year.

