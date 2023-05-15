Anushka Sharma Dubs For Chakda Xpress Ahead Of Cannes Debut | Photo

Anushka Sharma will be making her debut at Cannes this year. She will head to the French Riviera soon for the prestigious film and fashion event, but before that, she dubbed for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The biopic on Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami is all set to stream digitally, later this year and the post-production is going on at a brisk pace.

Anushka shared a glimpse of the studio where she dubbed for Chakda Xpress. She clicked a snap of the monitor which was playing the scene the actress dubbed for. The film has an umpire on screen. Over the image, Anushka wrote, "#IYKYK" and "dubbing". It seems like the post-production work on the upcoming film is proceeding at a brisk pace and fans can expect an update from the makers soon.

Anushka to debut at Cannes

Anushka Sharma will be heading to the French Riviera for the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The Pari actress will be at Cannes to honour women in cinema alongside Manushi Chhillar and Kate Winslet. It is not known yet which designer Anushka will be opting for her Cannes debut, but her look will be highly anticipated among the fans. She will be walking the red carpet when the festival will kick-start on may 16 at the French Riviera.

What to expect from Anushka Sharma at Cannes?

Anushka Sharma will represent L'Oreal Paris at her Cannes debut. The brand will be presentin the L'Oreal Paris 'Lights on Women' Award. Founded to celebrate women in cinema, this award honours one promising female short-film director from among the official Cannes Short Films selection. Anushka will be part of the team presenting this award. L'Oreal Paris ambassador Kate Winslet will once again announce the 2023 laureate on May 26, at the Cinema de Demain dinner. All eyes will be on Anushka's look for Cannes debut.