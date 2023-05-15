Anushka Sharma Video Calls Virat Kohli On Her Way To Work | Watch

Anushka Sharma hitched a bike ride to work in Mumbai on Monday. After Amitabh Bachchan, the actress' video riding pillion on a motorbike went viral. Paparazzi recorded her on their cameras and fans noticed how the actress was on a video call with her husband, Virat Kohli. A close up of Anushka's phone gave away who she was speaking to on call, and it was indeed Virat. The cute moment was captured on camera and Virushka fans are loving it.

On her latest outing, Anushka wore a checkered crop shirt and flared trousers. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and wore aviator sunglasses to beat the summer heat. As her vehicle, which was presumably driven by her bodyguard, came close to the photographers, the light moment of her talking to Virat on video call was captured on camera.



Anushka Sharma dubs for Chakda Xpress

On Monday, Anushka Sharma dubbed for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, which is the biopic of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. According to the makers, the movie will trace how Jhulan “moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India." The film will release digitally this year.

Anushka Sharma set for Cannes debut

Anushka Sharma will be heading to the French Riviera for the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The Pari actress will be at Cannes to honour women in cinema alongside Manushi Chhillar and Kate Winslet. It is not known yet which designer Anushka will be opting for her Cannes debut, but her look will be highly anticipated among the fans. She will be walking the red carpet when the festival will kick-start on may 16 at the French Riviera.