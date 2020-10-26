Anushka Sharma Flaunts Baby Bump As She Cheers For Virat Kohli In Recent IPL Match

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently flaunted her baby bump, when she was spotted rooting for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli in the recent Bengaluru vs Chennai IPL match. Many pictures from Anushka Sharma’s appearance took the internet by storm, which features the actor smiling and cheering for Virat Kohli’s on-field performance. Take a look at a few pictures of Anushka Sharma from the recent event.

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump

Even Though Anushka is pregnant,she came in stadium to support Virat Kohli. win or lose doesn't matter but her Support for Virat Kohli is just Amazing. This girl gives her 200% Everytime at any situation 👏😍 @AnushkaSharma We love u ma'am ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E9ThQMgrm9 — Avantika🍁||RCB❤️|| (@NandewarAvi) October 26, 2020

Mrs Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma and Dhanashree Verma and Tanya Wadhwa, had came to see today's match.!! #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/2SF9leXiD2 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 25, 2020

Anushka Sharma spotted at RCB's match against CSK today ❤ pic.twitter.com/RTQqt7OQZW — Anushka Sharma FG📸 (@AnushkasharmaFG) October 25, 2020

The actor was seen donning a red outfit, which was well-accessorised with a golden watch and loop earrings. Keeping her hair straight, the actor went for a minimal makeup look. Back in August, Anushka Sharma announced that she was pregnant with an adorable Instagram post.

Ever since Anushka made the announcement, the actor has been sharing several pictures on social media, flaunting her bump. Anushka recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture, which features the actor soaking up some sun, as she showed off her bump in a cream-coloured mechanic suit. Beneath the suit, the actor donned a white tee and had chosen a pair of white shoes. Take a look at the picture shared.

On the professional front

Amazon Prime Video recently dropped the Anushka-bankrolled series, Paatal Lok, which stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Neeraj Kabi and Gul Panag in the leading roles. Paatal Lok is inspired by the ancient realm of Paatal Lok, Dharti and Swarg. The show is based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma, who previously worked on Udta Punjab and Anushka Sharma's first production NH10. Paatal Lok explores the dark bylanes of immorality. The actor was last seen in Zero, with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

