Who Is H.E.R? Know About The Singer-songwriter Who Appeared On 'Saturday Night Live'

Apart from Adele's debut in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, one thing that grabbed the attention of the audience was the performance of H.E.R, a 23-year-old American singer-songwriter. She stole hearts with her powerful performance on Damage and Hold On. If her vocals have impressed you as well and you want to learn more about who is H.E.R and what are her previous works, this article might give a sneak peek into her career.

Who is H.E.R?

Interestingly, Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R, born on June 27, 1997, started her musical career in 2014. She was born to a Filipina mother and an African-American father. Gabriella's moniker stands for Having Everything Revealed. Born in California, Wilson was introduced to the public as an artist as a young child, covering Alicia Keys on the piano in NBC's The Today Show at the age of 10. Wilson plays guitar, bass, drums, and piano, and most of her work fits in the R&B genre.

H.E.R's Videos

Gabriella has her own YouTube channel, named H.E.R. The 23-year-old singer has over 1M subscribers on the video-sharing platform. A few days back, she uploaded the video of her single Damage, which she also performed at Saturday Night Live. The video of Damage has bagged more than 1.5M views within four days. The most recent uploaded video on her YouTube channel is the audio of the song Hold On.

H.E.R's career

Earlier this month, Consequence of Sound reported that the multitalented singer has created history as she became the first Black female artist to launch her own Fender Signature Guitar in the company’s 74-year history. On the other hand, this year, she was seen performing at The Roots virtual picnic, hosted by Forever First Lady Michelle Obama, on Lebron James’ Graduate Together special. On the other hand, she also appeared in the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she performed on her A Boogie Wit da Hoodie collab, Me and My Guitar. Coming to her awards and accolades, in 2019, she bagged two Grammys, Best R&B album for H.E.R., and Best R&B Performance for Best Part with Daniel Caesar.

