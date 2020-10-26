Adele Jokes About Her Love Life On 'SNL'; Admits Being 'heartbroken' At '19, 21 And 25'

Hollywood songstress Adele left the audience in splits when she poked fun at her love life during a segment on her recent hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. The singer, in her address to the audience, mentioned that she would sing her way to the Love Island, where she hoped to find romance, aiming a jibe at Ben K. Ben is a part of the dating show, The Bachelor.

Adele's break-ups

Explaining why she appeared on the SNL, Adele mentioned that she has gone through many heartbreaks in her life. Sharing details, Adele explained jokingly that she was heartbroken first at 19, later at 21 and then at 25, referencing the titles of her first three albums. More so, Adele also mentioned that she has a very good feeling about Ben, and joked that ‘he will be the next love of her life’. However, Ben seemed unimpressed by Adele’s direct approach. Later, the singer performed a few songs and left the stage.

Adele explains why she’s hosting and not performing on #SNL:



“My album is not yet finished...I’d rather put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens!” pic.twitter.com/lDmOXQHU0D — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2020

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki and the couple called it quits in April last year, after spending seven years together. The singer reportedly filed for divorce in September 2019. More so, Adele shares a son, Angelo, with Simon. If the rumours are to be believed, Adele is currently dating American rapper Skepta.

Adele's new album

After her manager assured a 2020 release, a clip of the artist confirming the news herself at a wedding party surfaced earlier this year, where she was both performer and officiant for one of her friends. While speaking on stage, the singer told everyone there to expect her album in September. Take a look.

Adele Adkins, popularly known as Adele, has delivered several chartbusters throughout her career. Adele, who is famous for her songs like Rolling in the Deep, Hello and Someone Like You, has nearly six Grammy Awards under her cap. Adele has gone on record and revealed that she considers singer Beyonce as her inspiration.

