Anushka Sharma Gives Shout Out To Virat Kohli As His Team RCB Enters IPL Playoffs; See

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are one of the most adored couples. Ever since their wedding, the duo has always managed to shell out some major couple goals for their fans. From Anushka cheering for Virat during his cricket matches to Virat supporting her for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, the two have always stood by each other's side.

As Virat's Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore entered the playoffs, Anushka cheered for her beloved husband. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor took to her social media handle and gave a big shoutout to Virat and his team's remarkable achievement.

Anushka Sharma is all hearts for her husband Virat Kohli's achievement

On Sunday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and reshared RCB's official post announcing the entry of Royal Challengers Bangalore into the playoffs. Sharing the post the Zero actor wrote "To the playoffs...RCB..RCB..RCB," with multiple heart emojis. As RCB is now in the playoffs, it will compete with other teams, including Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Here, take a look at Anushka Sharma's story-

Anushka Sharma reveals she takes cricketing tips from Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her forthcoming sports drama film Chakda Xpress. In the film, the actor is all set to step into the shoes of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actor is preparing hard for the film to get into the skin of her character. Anushka often shares updates and glimpses of her hard-core training for the sports drama. Earlier, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor spilled beans on whether she takes tips from Virat Kohli for learning the game or not.

In a candid chat with Harper's Bazaar, Anushka Sharma said that she does take batting tips from Virat Kohli but for bowling, she listens to her coach more. The 34-year-old actor stated, "Yes, we definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I've had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he's not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips."

Image: Instagram@virat.kohli