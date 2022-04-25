Last Updated:

Watch | Anushka Sharma Gives Sneak Peek At Intense Prep For 'Chakda Xpress'; Jhulan Goswami Reacts

Recently, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into how she is preparing for her role as Jhulam Goswami in 'Chakda Xpress.'

Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her forthcoming sports drama film Chakda Xpress. In the film, Anushka will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It marks the comeback of Anushka Sharma on the silver screens after a long hiatus of four years.

From sharpening her batting skills to learning the cricketer's bowling stance, Anushka Sharma is leaving no stones unturned in getting into the skin of her character. She is currently working on building up her fitness and physique and also learning the basics of cricket. Recently, Anushka took to her social media handle and shared glimpses of her intense training routine, revealing how the past few days have been for her.

Anushka Sharma gives glimpse into intense prep for Chakda Xpress

On Monday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a video that gave fans a sneak peek into how she is preparing for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. In the video, Anushka gave a glimpse into how the past few days have been for her. In the clip, she is seen enhancing her bowling skills, after which she is also seen having a drink and wiping off her sweat, and then again repeating all of these activities. Sharing the video, Anushka captioned the post as "That's how the last few days have been! ☀️🥵🏏#prep #ChakdaXpress #GetSweatGo ".

Here, take a look at the video-

Jhulan Goswami on whose life the biopic is originally based, also reacted to the post and dropped multiple hearts and clapping hands emoticons. Here take a look-

Jhulan

Anushka shared a promo video of Chakda Xpress

A few months back, Anushka Sharma announced her upcoming sports biopic, Chakda Xpress. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a short promo of the film. Along with sharing the promo, she also penned a long note.

Anushka wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Take a look-

