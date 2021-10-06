Anushka Sharma's Pack-up Smile Leaves Arjun Kapoor Worried For Vamika | Watch

Anushka Sharma has been sharing glimpses of her shoots ever since she returned to India from Dubai. The NH10 actor recently revealed how she reacts when someone says pack up in a video she posted on social media. The video made Arjun Kapoor worry about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter, Vamika.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma recently shared a video from one of her shoots. In the video, the 33-year-old actor gave a creepy smile while coming out of a white curtain. In the caption, she wrote, "Did anyone say pack up?" Several Bollywood stars reacted to the video. While Ranveer Singh laughed his heart out, Katrina Kaif said she loved the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor's hair. Arjun Kapoor reacted to the video in the most hilarious way. The actor mentioned he was worried about Anushka's daughter and wrote, "Hope you don’t smile like this with Vamika around." He also added a laughing emoji in his comment. Watch the video below:

Anushka Sharma makes a quirky clown face

Earlier this week, Anushka Sharma shared another photo from her shoots. In the picture, the actor gave away a quirky expression. She wore a white and red printed sleeveless dress and accessorised it with multiple chains In the caption, Sharma added a clown emoji.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby daughter Vamika on January 11 this year. Since then the couple had not revealed the face of their child. Taking to Instagram, Anushka thanked her fans for their warm wishes. Anushka wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level!

Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

For the past few months, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were residing in the UK, where Virat was playing with the Indian Cricket Team. The couple explored some English countryside and restaurants during their stay. They also had some picnics with their daughter. The two often shared glimpses from their time in England.

(Image: @anushkasharma/@arjunkapoor/Instagram)